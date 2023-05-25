Chamberlin Hill Bids 5th Graders Farewell With Clap-Out

Chamberlin Hill Elementary sent its 5th graders out in style with a clap-out.

The 3rd and 4th graders lined the halls and cheered, clapped and high-fived the 5th graders as they walked by.

The 5th graders then proceeded outside to the front of the building where families that lined the sidewalk cheered them on.

Principal Misty Sager says this is a big moment for the students.

“The last day of school is always very emotional, it’s exciting but it’s also very bittersweet. Students have shed some tears as well as parents and even us staff members, I know I’ve shed tears about three times today.”

Most of the 5th graders will be attending Donnell Middle School next school year, while some will be attending Glenwood Middle School.

Other schools in the district did a clap-out for students as well.

See some video of the clap-out below.