Chamberlin Hill Elementary School held its Halloween Parade on Friday afternoon.

The youngsters dressed up in their favorite costumes and walked down the sidewalks outside the school as family members cheered them on and took pictures.

Other Findlay City Schools also had Halloween Parades for the kids and families to enjoy.

See video from the parade below.

Findlay’s Trick-or-Treat is on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m.