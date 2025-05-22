Chamberlin Hill Elementary Holds Clap-Out For 5th Graders

Chamberlin Hill Elementary sent its 5th graders out in style with a clap-out.

The 3rd and 4th graders lined the sidewalks around the school and cheered, clapped and high-fived the 5th graders as they walked by.

Family members also joined in on the fun.

Most of the 5th graders will be attending Donnell Middle School next school year, while some will be attending Glenwood Middle School.

Other FCS schools in the district held clap-outs for their students as well.

In the video of the clap-out below we speak with Principal Melissa Zaciewski about this milestone for the students.