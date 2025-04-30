Change In Location For Commissioners Meeting

The Hancock County Commissioners have announced its meeting on Tuesday, May 6th will be held at the former Probate/Juvenile Court building located at 308 Dorney Plaza.

The starting time will remain the same at 9:30. The change in location will be for that day and time only.

The agenda will also reflect the change.

The change in venue is so the commissioners can meet with Heritage Ohio, who will be in town doing a preservation assessment of the former Probate/Juvenile Court building and other structures.

Get more details about that by clicking here.

The future of the building is uncertain after Probate and Juvenile Court moved into the new Allan H. Davis Judicial Center.