Changes Could Be Coming To Public School Funding In Ohio

(ONN) – Changes could be coming to the way public schools are funded in Ohio.

House Speaker Matt Huffman says the way schools are funded is not sustainable.

Huffman says the government will never have the same amount of money as it did in the last few years.

Melissa Cropper, the president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers, disagrees with Huffman. She says public dollars should go to public schools.

“We hear from the legislature all the time about how important public education is, so if public education is something we consider very important to our children then we need to fund it.”

Cropper believes the legislature should continue to use the formula they have been using for four years to continue funding public education.

The legislature will start discussions on the budget in the next few weeks.