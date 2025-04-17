Changes To Ohio’s Public Records Law In Proposed State Budget

(ONN) – Buried within the Ohio proposed budget are changes to Ohio’s records law and related public access.

There are significant changes to Ohio’s public records law bundled in with the budget.

The changes could prevent people from getting access to detailed police reports and files in criminal cases.

“I do a lot of international work and you see stuff like this in third-world countries where they don’t have transparency laws and sunshine laws,” said Mark Godsey with the Ohio Innocence Project.

He says the changes could also slow or stop work to help people who have been wrongfully convicted.