Charge Dropped In Case Of Man Stabbing Brother

A felonious assault charge against a Findlay man has been dropped.

David Spiegel was previously indicted on the charge after allegedly stabbing his brother Gary in the face multiple times.

On January 22 Spiegel was arrested after officers responded to a call where they found an injured man and woman dead at a home on Lester Avenue.

The woman was Spiegel’s mother, Kathleen.

Foul play is not suspected in Kathleen’s death but her cause of death is still being investigated.

The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office said the case was dismissed at the request of the victim.