Charges Dropped Against Reporter Arrested While Reporting

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has dismissed charges against a reporter who appeared to have been pushed by the head of the Ohio National Guard, leading to the reporter’s arrest during a news conference in East Palestine last week.

NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert spent several hours in jail before being released, but still faced charges of criminal trespass and resisting arrest.

Governor Mike DeWine indicated that Major General John Harris was in the wrong and talked to him about the incident.

Yost said the charges are unsupported by sufficient evidence and that the reporter’s conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter.