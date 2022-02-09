Charges Pending For Man Who Swatted Police In Wrong Ottawa

A man from Akron could be facing charges after authorities say he made two swatting calls to police in the wrong Ottawa.

Captain Brad Brubaker with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says the 20-year-old thought he was calling Ottawa, Canada but instead called Ottawa, Ohio.

The first call was a bomb threat and the second call was to report that he had been shot.

As Captain Brubaker mentioned in the audio above, when the dispatcher said they’d forward his information to police in Ottawa, Canada the man admitted that he had not been shot and was only trying to waste time and resources of police in Ottawa, Canada because he disagreed with their vaccine and mask mandates.

Canada’s capital city has been the scene of a trucker protest over COVID mandates for days.

Captain Brubaker says the case has been forwarded to the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office and charges are pending.

Swatting is the action of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring out a large number of police resources to a particular address.