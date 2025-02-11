CHD Awareness Day Event Being Held In Findlay

WKXA’s Rex Howard spoke with Holly and Emmie about the upcoming CHD Awareness Day event at We Serve. Coffee on Valentine’s Day.

Congenital Heart Defects (CHDs) are the most common type of birth defect, affecting approximately 1 in every 100 babies born.

CHD Awareness Week, observed annually and this year from February 7th to 14th, is a crucial time to shine a light on these conditions, celebrate the strength of those living with them and raise awareness about the importance of early detection and ongoing care.

Listen to Rex’s interview with Holly and Emmie below.