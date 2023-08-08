Child Dies After Being Struck By Pickup Truck

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a child was killed when they were struck by a pickup truck that was backing up into a yard.

The accident happened on the afternoon of Friday, August 4th at 5372 County Road 26, in southwest Hancock County.

The sheriff’s office said a 16-year-old was backing his Ford F-350 in a residential yard when he hit the five-year-old.

The five-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

Assisting the sheriff’s office at the scene were Hanco EMS, Southwest Hancock Joint Fire District, and Mercy Health Life Flight.