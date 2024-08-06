Child Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle

(ONN) – A child died after being struck by a vehicle in Clyde on Sunday evening.

Police in Clyde described the victim as being under the age of two.

Emergency crews attempted life-saving measures but the child succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were not provided by authorities.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, the Sandusky County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted on the scene.