Child Fire Safety Day Event Being Held In Findlay
A Child Fire Safety Day event will be held in Findlay on Saturday.
It will be held at the Children’s Museum of Findlay from 10:30 to 11:30.
Families are encouraged to attend the event and learn about fire safety.
Kids will get to check out a fire truck and smoke trailer, and there will also be a story time with a firefighter.
The fire department says Child Fire Safety Day is part of National Child Safety Awareness Week.
Admission to Fire Safety Day is included with paid admission to the children’s museum.