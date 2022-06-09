Child Fire Safety Day Event Being Held In Findlay

A Child Fire Safety Day event will be held in Findlay on Saturday.

It will be held at the Children’s Museum of Findlay from 10:30 to 11:30.

Families are encouraged to attend the event and learn about fire safety.

Kids will get to check out a fire truck and smoke trailer, and there will also be a story time with a firefighter.

The fire department says Child Fire Safety Day is part of National Child Safety Awareness Week.

Admission to Fire Safety Day is included with paid admission to the children’s museum.