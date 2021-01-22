Child Flown To Hospital After Being Run Over

A child had to be life-flighted to a hospital after being run over by a vehicle in Ottawa.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at 3:17 p.m. Friday that a boy had been run over by a vehicle on private property at an address on Road L in Ottawa.

The sheriff’s office and EMS personnel responded to the location.

The child was flown by Life Flight to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

The sheriff’s office says the incident remains under investigation.