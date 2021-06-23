Child Injured In Findlay Fire, Flown To Hospital

A house fire at 635 Meadowview Drive in Findlay injured a teenager, who was life flighted to a hospital.

A family dog died in the fire. We’re told there were no other injuries.

The Findlay Fire Department says the call came in at around 5:55 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived they could see flames coming from the windows on the first floor at the rear of the house.

A 13-year-old who was injured was in the back yard with his dad.

Hanco EMS transported the boy to up to Fire Station 4 on County Road 236 where a Life Flight helicopter landed and took him to a hospital in either Toledo or Columbus to get his burns treated.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The home sustained extensive fire damage on the first floor and smoke damage throughout.

The fire started near the back of the house in a living room area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.