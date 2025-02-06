Child Sex Suspect Arrested On Another Charge After Posting Bond

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

On Wednesday, February 5, 2025, after placing a $200,000.00 cash/surety bond on a previous charge, William R. Stevens was released from the Seneca County Jail.

Later this date, the Warsaw Police Department, in State of Indiana, filed for an arrest warrant for Stevens. Their agency contacted the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office to request assistance to locate and apprehend Stevens. The Seneca County Sheriff’s office received a nationwide warrant out of the State of Indiana for Unlawful Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, a Felony of the Fourth Degree.

Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Deputies located Stevens at the Seneca County Probation Office and he was again placed into custody pursuant to the out of state arrest warrant. While being placed under arrest, the defendant, Stevens, physically attacked the Deputy knocking him to the ground and assaulting him. Stevens attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended.

Arrested was William R. Stevens, 46 YOA, for the out of state arrest warrant-Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a Felony of the fourth degree. Also additional charges of Felonious Assault on a Peace Officer, a Felony of the First Degree and Obstructing Official Business, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. He is presently being held at the Seneca County Jail upon further prosecution.

“My Deputy was transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital and he was treated for his injuries. I am pleased to hear that he was eventually able to go home to his family!”

Sheriff Fredrick W. Stevens.