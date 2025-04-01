Children’s Mentoring Connection ‘Bowling For Kids’ Fundraiser

(From Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County)

Join us for the 42nd Annual Bowling for Kids Event.

This is our signature fundraising event supporting Children’s Mentoring Connections youth mentoring programs both in the community and at school.

Fun for all!

Register today at https://cmchancock.org/events or call 419-424-9752.

Children’s Mentoring Connection Executive Director Stacy Shaw has more details on the event which will be held on April 5 and 6.