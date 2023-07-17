Children’s Mentoring Connection Holding Open House

Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County will be hosting an open house.

Director Stacy Shaw says the open house aims to create awareness of the impactful programs they offer and will also provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about their initiatives.

As Stacy mentioned in the audio above, they are currently accepting applications for children ages 6 to 14 to participate in both their community-based and school-based mentoring programs.

The organization is also looking for mentors for its programs for the upcoming school year.

The open house is on Wednesday, July 19th from 10 to 4 at Children’s Mentoring Connection, which is located at the Family Center at 1800 North Blanchard Street, Suite 126.