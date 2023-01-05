Children’s Mentoring Connection Holding Open House At New Location

Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County will be holding an open house and ribbon cutting to celebrate their new location in Findlay as well as National Mentoring Month.

Children’s Mentoring Connection is now located in The Family Center at 1800 North Blanchard Street, Suite 126.

The open house and ribbon cutting will be held on Monday, January 23rd from 2 to 4:30.

The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce will be there to do an official ribbon cutting and Mayor Muryn will do a proclamation at 2.

We spoke with Executive Director Stacy Shaw in November about their move to the Family Center.

“This move will allow us to serve our clients, mentors, and mentees while continuing to provide quality programming,” said Executive Director Stacy Shaw.

“In addition, our new location will encourage continued collaboration with agencies serving many of our clients.”

Children’s Mentoring Connection was founded in 1972 and through their programs creates meaningful connections that positively impact the lives of youth and adults in our community.