Children’s Mentoring Connection Settling Into New Location

Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County held an open house and ribbon cutting to celebrate their new location in Findlay as well as National Mentoring Month.

Children’s Mentoring Connection is now located in The Family Center at 1800 North Blanchard Street, Suite 126.

The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce did an official ribbon cutting and Mayor Christina Muryn issued a proclamation declaring January as National Mentoring Month in Findlay.

We spoke with Executive Director Stacy Shaw about their move to the Family Center.

“This move will allow us to serve our clients, mentors, and mentees while continuing to provide quality programming,” Shaw said.

“In addition, our new location will encourage continued collaboration with agencies serving many of our clients.”

Children’s Mentoring Connection was founded in 1972 and through their programs creates meaningful connections that positively impact the lives of youth and adults in our community.

Stacy says they are looking for mentors and taking applications for kids to be in the program.

