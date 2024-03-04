Children’s Mentoring Connection’s ‘Bowling For Kids’ Fundraiser

(From Children’s Mentoring Connection)

Our 41st Annual Bowling for Kids Event has a brand-new twist – Glow Bowling! Picture this: lights down low, bowling under black lights, and a whole lot of glow-in-the-dark fun. It’s a glow-up like never before! Join us for this exciting event, register your sponsorship or team, and let’s make a positive impact on young lives together. Let’s Glow Bowling and light up the lives of the youth we serve!

Stacy Shaw with Children’s Mentoring Connection was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks.

Sportsman Lanes in Findlay Saturday, March 23, 2024 – Three Sessions: 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM. Sunday, March 24, 2024 – Three Sessions: 11 AM, 1 PM, and 3 PM.

One lane has been donated to allow for any mentor/mentee match (past or present) to bowl together. Watch for registration information to come.

You can participate by becoming a sponsor, creating a team, registering as a player, or making a donation. Visit bowlathon.net.

To SPONSOR a team, click HERE.

To REGISTER a team, click HERE.

For photos, the latest schedules, and more details, see the CMC Facebook Page.