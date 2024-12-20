Children’s Museum Narrows Down Options For New Location

(From the Children’s Museum of Findlay)

Important Update From the Children’s Museum of Findlay

A portion of the Findlay Mall will be closing on January 31, 2025 which includes our current space, so our last day at this location will be Sunday, January 19, 2025.

While this marks the end of an era, it’s also the beginning of an exciting new chapter!

Our team is working hard to secure a new home, and we’ve narrowed down our options to two promising locations. Stay tuned for updates as we finalize our next adventure!

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗽:

-𝘿𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙩𝙚 Support our move and future exhibits here: www.cmfindlay.com/give

-𝙑𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙧 Help with moving between January 20-31, 2025. Email us to be included: [email protected]

-𝘼𝙢𝙖𝙯𝙤𝙣 𝙒𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝙇𝙞𝙨𝙩 View helpful items for our move here: https://a.co/c1axpWz

More Important Info:

𝔹𝕚𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕕𝕒𝕪 𝕡𝕒𝕣𝕥𝕪/𝕗𝕚𝕖𝕝𝕕 𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕡 bookings after January 20? We’ll reach out with options.

𝕄𝕖𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕙𝕚𝕡𝕤: All active memberships will be extended during our closure.

Thank you for your continued support — we can’t wait to build our future together!

Follow us and our moving updates:

http://cmfmove.weebly.com

With gratitude,

𝒦𝑜𝓇𝒶 𝐵𝓊𝓇𝓉𝒸𝒽, Executive Director

Children’s Museum of Findlay