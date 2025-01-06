Children’s Museum Seeking Community Support As It Moves

(From the Children’s Museum of Findlay)

So many of you have given us so many wonderful suggestions for which exhibits to keep, which exhibits we need to add, and where our new space should be! You cannot understand how amazing it is to have your positive vibes and support.

We are so close to unveiling all-of-the-things!!! If you’d like to follow updates, check-out this page: http://cmfmove.weebly.com

But….

We need more of our community’s support in order to make this new space everything we have dreamt, together.

Monetary Donations

-This is the most important item on our list! With moving into a new location, there will be costs associated with the move, construction at the new location and loss of revenue for the time that we are closed during the transition. >>> Please, visit www.cmfindlay.com/give to make a donation of any value – trust us… it ALL helps!

Volunteering Your Time

-We will be moving an entire museum to a new home plus adding new items, and that takes many hands. If you would be interested in volunteering your time (and muscles!) to move the museum, please email [email protected]. The initial bulk of manpower that we will be looking for will be between January 20-31, 2025.

Amazon Wish List

-We have an Amazon wish list for our move! It includes things that will help the moving process easier. View our wish list at https://a.co/c1axpWz

WFIN – The Children’s Museum of Findlay previously announced that its last day at its current location in the Findlay Mall will be January 19, as the center portion of the mall is being demolished for a new big box retailer.