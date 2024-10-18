Children’s Services Levy On The Ballot In Hancock County

One of the issues Hancock County voters are deciding on in this election is Issue 10, a replacement tax levy for the care and placement of children by Hancock County Job and Family Services.

WFIN’s Chris Oaks spoke with JFS Director Randall Galbraith about the importance of passing this children’s services levy.

The issue as it appears on the ballot is as follows:

A replacement tax for the benefit of Hancock County for the purpose of the support of children’s services and the care and placement of children by Hancock County Job & Family Services, that the county auditor estimates will collect $2,116,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.8 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $28 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for a period of 5 years, commencing in 2025, first due in calendar year 2026.

