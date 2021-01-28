Chili Cook-Off To Be Held Virtually

The Cancer Patient Services Chili Cook-Off for 2021 will be held virtually through February.

Instead of serving up their tasty concoction at the University of Findlay’s Koehler Recreation Complex, teams this year will send in a picture of their chili and the tastiest-looking chili will be chosen as the winner.

There will also be awards for other categories. Winners will be announced on March 1st.

The Chili Cook-Off is Cancer Patient Services biggest fundraiser of the year with proceeds going to local Hancock County cancer patients.

Get details about registering a team and purchasing raffle tickets here.

See our write-up from last year’s event here and there’s also video below.