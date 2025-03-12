Local News Powered by VisitFindlay.com WFIN Top Story 

Christian Clearing House Annual Benefit Garage Sale

Local News

(From Christian Clearing House)

Treasure Hunt for a Cause – Annual Benefit Garage Sale!

Shop for incredible bargains on household items, books, toys, furniture, collectables and more—all while supporting Christian Clearing House’s mission to assist neighbors in need.

Event Dates & Times:

Saturday, March 15 – 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM

Sunday, March 16 – 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

The presale is March 13 6-8pm (requires a ticket $50)

Location: Brinkman’s Country Corner 1800 E Sandusky St., Findlay, Ohio

Treasures Galore!