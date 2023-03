The Christian Clearing House Annual Benefit Garage Sale is this weekend.

The annual event will be held at Brinkman’s Greenhouse at 1800 East Sandusky Street in Findlay on March 18th and 19th.

Executive Director Tammy Stahl on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks said there’s something for everyone.

All proceeds benefit people in Hancock County who are struggling.

Get more on the event below and by clicking here.