Christmas Angel Project Brightens The Holidays For Family

(From the Tiffin Police Department)

I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to our amazing Tiffin PD Dispatch Team of Candie, Lanie, Patty, Madison, Haley, Abby, and Alexis for their incredible fundraising idea and hard work on the Christmas Angel Project. Gifts were delivered to the family recently and I couldn’t be more thankful for your dedication and compassion for others.

Because of your efforts, this family is receiving all the thoughtful items purchased, plus additional blessings from the Christmas Angel Group of Dispatchers, including a blanket, a basket of toiletry and paper products, an ornament, and a gas card.

Your generosity ensured that the kids’ wishes—and then some—were fulfilled:

Bedding

Socks and shoes

Clothing

Toys

Bats and baseballs

Pokémon items

On top of that, each child and their dad received stockings filled with small gifts and candy, additional presents for dad, and gift cards for Aldi and Little Caesars to provide meals for the family. This outpouring of love and care is a testament to the kind and giving hearts this group of communication professionals have.

Our Dispatch Team has done something truly special for this family, giving them a Christmas they will not soon forget. I am so proud to work alongside such selfless and thoughtful individuals. Thank you for making this project such a success—I hope you all will continue this tradition in the future.

With appreciation,

Chief Pauly