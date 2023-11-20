Christmas Tree Lighting To Include Food, Music, Refreshments

(From the City of Findlay)

On Friday, November 24, 2023, join us at 5pm for food, refreshments, and Christmas music. At 6pm, Mayor Christina Muryn will be joined by Santa Claus as they officially light the City of Findlay’s Christmas Tree in Dorney Plaza. False Chord Brewing Co., will have a refreshments booth set up at the back of their brewery and the entrance of Dorney Plaza with hot chocolate for the kiddos and craft beer available for adults, along with Ian’s Doughnuts and Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese food trucks set up in their beer garden.

After the tree lighting ceremony, Santa Claus will lead the children and their families over to the Findlay Kiwanis Santa’s House at St. Andrews United Methodist Church for a visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus. Enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, and a horse-drawn wagon ride through downtown Findlay.

False Chord will also be hosting an Ugly Sweater Christmas Party in their taproom after the tree lighting ceremony until 10pm.

Thank you to Brian, Amber, Easton and Hadley Sampsel for the generous donation of their beautiful 40 foot Blue Spruce and to the City of Findlay Public Works Department and Miller Rigging for assistance in getting the tree to Dorney Plaza.

Several Downtown establishments will be open past their normal hours for shopping and refreshments the evening of the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Check out VisitFindlay.com for a list of these establishments and all seasonal happenings in Findlay and Hancock County.