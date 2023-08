St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish is letting people know that they’ll be conducting safety training on Monday, August 21st.

The church, at 750 Bright Road in Findlay, posted to its social media informing people of the training.

“We do not want families or neighbors to be alarmed by the presence of multiple police cars on site.”

The church says the parish office will be closed until 11:30 a.m. on Monday to allow all staff members to attend the training.