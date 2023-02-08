Church Holding Prom For People With Special Needs

St. Marks United Methodist Church in Findlay will be hosting ‘Night to Shine’ on February 10th.

Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs – ages 14 and older.

Night to Shine is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation and this year is celebrating its ninth anniversary as thousands of people will come together to honor those with disabilities.

St. Marks Senior Pastor Dan Metzger and Associate Pastor Dave Charles were on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the event and that interview can be heard below.

Click here for more information on Night to Shine.