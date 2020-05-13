Church Taking “Measured Approach” On When To Reopen

The City of Findlay and Hancock Public Health have said they’re comfortable with church services resuming on Sunday if certain safety measures are implemented.

Pastor Jeff Motter of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Findlay says their in-person services will not resume on Sunday, and it may be a while until they do.

“We’re still exploring our options and thinking about the safety protocols that we need to put into place and what’s practical and manageable and doesn’t disrupt worship too much.”

He says they won’t be resuming in-person services in May and will be taking it month-by-month based on the public health situation.

“Folks I’ve heard from are willing to not rush into anything and are glad we’re taking a measured approach,” the pastor added.

In the meantime, he says they are getting a lot of positive feedback about their online services.

You can also hear their 9 o’clock Sunday service here on WFIN.