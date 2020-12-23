Churches Holding Live Nativity On Christmas Eve

Some Findlay churches will be holding a Live Nativity on Christmas Eve.

Trinity Lutheran Church, at 935 West Bigelow, will put on its Living Nativity Christmas Eve Service from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

“On a year when everything is different, the community can come and experience the birth of Jesus Christ through drama and song with actors, animals, carols, and candles we will watch the miracle of our Saviors Birth unfold from their vehicle.”

The live animals include a horse, donkey, sheep and camels, all from the Patterson Family Exotic Animal Ministry.

Also, St. Marks United Methodist Church, at 801 South Main Street, will be holding a drive-thru Live Nativity from noon to 2 on Christmas Eve.

