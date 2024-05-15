City: All Outdoor Warning Sirens Working

The City of Findlay Street Department tested the city’s outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday morning, but you probably didn’t hear it.

That’s because the 16 sirens were each tested separately and for a very short time.

The city performed the testing because four of the sirens stopped working when they were sounded during the tornado warning on May 7.

All 16 sirens are now working properly and the city said it believes it was an issue with older radio equipment that caused the four sirens to stop going off on May 7.

Monthly, Findlay and Hancock County test their outdoor warning sirens at 10 a.m. on the first Monday of the month and all 16 sirens worked during that test.

Anyone with questions can contact the Street Department at (419) 424-7181 or [email protected]