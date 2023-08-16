City Announces Hiring Of New Police Officers, Firefighters

(From the City of Findlay)

The Findlay Police Department has announced the hiring of four new Police Officers. Sutton A. Flick, Trent M. Shoemaker, Mark R. Motil and Caden G. Lafferty were all sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn on August 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM at the City of Findlay Training Center (224 W. Crawford St.).

The Findlay Fire Department has also announced the hiring of two new Firefighters. Seth Lortz and Dylan Neff were all sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn on August 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM at the City of Findlay Training Center (224 W. Crawford St.).

Flick, 32, is a graduate of Bowling Green High School and he attended Owens Community College working towards a degree in Criminal Justice. Flick previously served at the Forest Police Department as a Police Officer for one and a half years, served at Carey Police Department as a K9 handler and Police Officer for eight years, and also with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office as a K9 handler and Deputy for almost two years. Flick resides in Carey, OH with his family, and he will be assigned to the department’s Patrol Division.

Shoemaker, 37, is a graduate of Mohawk High School and he attended Tiffin University, graduating with a Bachelor Degree in Criminal Justice. Shoemaker is a United States Air Force veteran, where he served two deployments to the Middle East. Shoemaker previously served with the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy for seven years. Shoemaker resides in Upper Sandusky, OH with his family, and he will be assigned to the department’s Patrol Division.

Motil, 21, is a graduate of the Public Safety program at Sentinel Career and Technology Center. He also attended Terra State Community College to begin working towards an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Motil previously served at the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office as a Corrections Officer for a year and half. Motil resides in Tiffin, OH with his wife, and he will be assigned to the department’s Patrol Division after attending and completing the Basic Peace Officer training classes this fall at Owens Community College in Perrysburg, OH.

Lafferty, 21, is a graduate of Arlington High School and he attended Easter Gateway Community College, graduating with an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. Lafferty previously served with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office as a Dispatcher for two years. Lafferty resides in Arlington, OH with his family, and he will be assigned to the department’s Patrol Division after attending and completing the Basic Peace Officer training classes this fall at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in Columbus, OH.

Lortz, 25, is a graduate of Upper Sandusky High School. He received his State of Ohio Paramedic certification from Rhodes State College and attended Apollo Career Center for his volunteer Firefighter certification. Lortz previously worked for Hanco EMS in Findlay and is a member of the Liberty Township Fire Department. Seth will report to the Ohio Fire Academy in Reynoldsburg, Ohio in September for Firefighter II training and certification. He resides in Findlay, OH.

Neff, 30, graduated from Bluffton High School. He currently holds State of Ohio Firefighter II and Emergency Medical Technician certifications, and is a member of the Upper Sandusky Fire Department. Dylan previously worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation as a Highway Technician and Schilling Propane as a service technician. Neff will complete his initial month of introductory 40-hour weeks with the Findlay Fire Department and be assigned to a shift the week of September 3. He resides in Upper Sandusky, OH.