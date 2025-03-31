City Announces Partnership To Help Support Small Businesses

(From the City of Findlay)

Mayor Christina Muryn announced that Findlay and Hancock County will partner with DoorDash to support the local business community through its Accelerator for Local Businesses. Independently-owned brick-and-mortar businesses such as restaurants, local flower shops, mom and-pop supermarkets or other local businesses, can apply to participate in the Accelerator for Local Businesses.

The DoorDash Accelerator for Local Businesses will run from early May through July, 2025. Local businesses interested in participating can APPLY HERE through April 21, 2025.

The Accelerator for Local Businesses will offer Findlay and Hancock County entrepreneurs with mentorship, professional programming, and funding to grow stronger businesses in Hancock County.

As part of the Accelerator, up to 10 local business owners in Findlay and Hancock County will receive:

One-on-one mentorship from experienced peer merchants on the DoorDash platform;

Tailored in-person and virtual programming on optimizing menus, operations, and their DoorDash storefront and accessing county-wide small business resources, including financing options, certification programs, government contracting opportunities, and local business support services;

A $5,000 grant; and

$1,000 in DoorDash advertising credits.

“As one of the best places in the country for entrepreneurship, I’m proud – and not surprised – that DoorDash chose our city to play such an important role in their 2025 Accelerator for Local Businesses,” says Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn. “Hancock County is a growing region that consistently ranks among the best places in America to do business. This partnership with DoorDash will continue to strengthen our small businesses and connected entrepreneurs directly to City Hall so that they can more easily navigate all the support our city has to offer.”

“As the top micropolitan for 11 consecutive years, and an established national leader in small business growth, we’re honored that Mayor Muryn and the City of Findlay are partnering with us as part of the Accelerator for Local Businesses. Participating businesses will learn how to unlock city resources to ensure Hancock County businesses have the resources to grow and deliver what local residents need,” said Mike Pomerantz, DoorDash’s Head of Midwest Public Engagement.

To be eligible, applicants must be independently owned brick-and-mortar local businesses on the DoorDash platform with a maximum of three locations and annual revenue under $3 million. Owners must be the primary operators, living and operating out of Findlay and Hancock County.

Since launching the Accelerator program in 2021, more than 200 small businesses and 1,000 entrepreneurs have participated in online and hybrid Accelerator programs across the country, including in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Portland, New Jersey, New York City, Washington DC, and Minneapolis.