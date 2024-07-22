City Considering Moratorium On Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries

The Findlay City Council is deciding whether to implement a moratorium on the establishment of recreational marijuana dispensaries in the city.

The ordinance is listed below:

AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A TWELVE (12) MONTH MORATORIUM ON THE ESTABLISHMENT OF ANY CULTIVATION, PROCESSING, OR DISPENSING OF RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA FACILITIES IN THE CITY OF FINDLAY IN ORDER FOR THE CITY OF FINDLAY, OHIO TO CONSIDER THE RAMIFICATIONS OF RECREATIONAL MARIJUANA AND POTENTIAL ZONING CHANGES THAT MAY BE CONSIDERED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

The ordinance requires three readings before city council and the third reading will happen on August 6th.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the possible moratorium and that audio is below.