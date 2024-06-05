City Considering Ordinance To Keep People From Feeding Wild Animals

(ONN) – Bowling Green city leaders are asking for the community’s input on a proposal to keep people from feeding wild animals.

The ordinance is a response to increased reports of aggressive wildlife throughout the city.

It would restrict any intentional feeding of wild animals including deer, squirrels, and turkeys.

Officials point out that the ordinance will not impact properties with bird feeders.

The ordinance will have a third reading at Monday’s city council meeting.

It will either be voted on or tabled for further discussion.