City Council At-Large Candidates To Participate In Forum

Findlay residents will have a chance to hear from some city council candidates ahead of the Primary Election on May 4th.

WFIN will air a Candidate’s Forum featuring the five people vying for the three “at large” seats on Findlay City Council.

The candidates are: Holly Frische, Andre Gilbert, Randy Greeno, Grant Russel and Jeff Wobser.

All the candidates are Republican. Russel and Wobser are incumbents.

The other at large council member, Tom Shindledecker, is not running for re-election.

The forum is presented In cooperation with the University of Findlay and will be broadcast live from Winebrenner at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7th.

