City Council Candidates Participate In Forum On WFIN

The five Republicans running for an At-Large seat on Findlay City Council participated in a candidate forum on WFIN ahead of the May 6 Primary Election.

They are Antonia Faisant, Heather Kensinger, L. Reed Needles, Randy Otermat, and Bradley Wagner.

Listen to their closing statements in the audio file below and at the bottom of the story is video of the forum.

Jenny Fall, a Democrat, is also running for an At-Large seat on City Council. She is running unopposed in the Democrat primary.

Current At-Large city councilmembers Grant Russel, Randy Greeno, and Jeff Wobser are not running for reelection.

The forum was held at 50 North and moderated by WFIN’s Chris Oaks.

You can watch it below.

See what other candidates and issues are on the May 6 ballot by clicking here for the Hancock County Board of Elections.