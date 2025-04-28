City Council Meeting Date Changes

The City of Findlay is letting the public know of changes to the dates of two city council meetings.

The city says the first meeting in May will take place on Wednesday, May 7 due to Tuesday, May 6 being the date of the Primary Election.

Also, the first meeting in November will take place on Wednesday, November 5 due to Election Day being Tuesday, November 4.

Findlay City Council meetings are held on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6 p.m. in council chambers on the first floor of the municipal building.