City Council Meeting Meeting Moved To Wednesday Due To Election

The City of Findlay is letting people know that the regularly scheduled City Council meeting will take place on Wednesday, November 6th at 6 p.m. instead of on Tuesday due to the election being on Tuesday, November 5th.

The agenda can be found at https://www.findlayohio.gov/…/agenda-minutes/-folder-421

You can also livestream the meeting at https://www.youtube.com/@findlayohio4234/streams

City Council meetings are held in council chambers in the Findlay Municipal Building at 318 Dorney Plaza Room 114.