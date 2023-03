The City of Findlay is reminding everyone about a previously announced time change for City Council meetings.

Going forward, City Council meetings will begin at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

Meetings will continue to take place on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

There will be a council meeting on Tuesday, March 7th at 6 p.m. in City Council chambers in the Findlay Municipal Building.

Meetings are also streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.