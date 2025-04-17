City Council Passes Resolution Supporting School Levy

Findlay City Council passed a resolution supporting the Findlay City Schools 1 percent earned income tax levy voters will see on the May 6 ballot.

Eight council members voted for the resolution, with council member Holly Frische the only one voting against it and Jim Niemeyer abstaining.

Learn more about the levy by clicking here and see a video of the city council vote and discussion below.

Findlay City Schools has held two town hall meetings on the district’s finances and financial challenges following the failed levy last November which resulted in a $6.1 million budget reduction.

The Findlay City Schools Board of Education recently shared a second phase of potential budget reductions should the district’s 1 percent earned income tax levy on the May 6 ballot not pass.

See what other issues and candidates are on the ballot by clicking here for the Hancock County Board of Elections.