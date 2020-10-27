City Encouraging People To Look Into CARES Act Funding

Ohio is allocating nearly $420 million in CARES Act funding to help ease the burdens caused by the pandemic.

The funding package includes money for small businesses, restaurants and bars, hospitals, higher education, arts, nonprofits and low-income Ohioans impacted financially by the pandemic.

Governor DeWine says this money is essential in helping Ohioans stay in their homes and to pay off outstanding bills accrued during the pandemic.

The City of Findlay is encouraging people to check out the programs below or by clicking here.