City Invites Residents To Request A Tree For Fall Tree Planting

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay and Findlay Shade Tree Commission have allocated a total of $100,000 in ARPA funds to utilize for community tree planting in calendar year 2024. The City of Findlay Public Works Department planted over 150 trees during the Spring planting event. If you would like to request a free tree the deadline for the fall planting is Friday, August 16.

Trees can be planted in property owners’ front yards in locations that are compliant with the Findlay Shade Tree Ordinance Chapter 913. The Findlay Public Works Department and Shade Tree Commission members will assist interested property owners in determining location, compliance, and recommended tree species for the location. Trees will be planted by Public Works Department employees during the spring and fall. Requests will be taken on a continual basis.

Residents within City of Findlay limits can request a tree by clicking here which will direct you to the Request a Tree form. The usual fee of $25 will be waived for the 2024 calendar year.

Additionally, volunteers are being requested to canvas neighborhoods and leave Request a Tree door hangars on properties that may be interested. If you are interested in volunteering to walk neighborhoods, please email [email protected].

The Findlay Shade Tree Commission was created in 1978 by Findlay City Council to address the need to care for Findlay’s aging urban forest. The Shade Tree Commission’s responsibilities are to provide leadership in selection, promotion, and planting care of trees in public areas like street rights-of-way, parks, cemeteries, and other city properties, as well as hazardous tree removal.

Findlay continues to be a “Tree City USA” community for over 40 years designated by the National Arbor Day Foundation.