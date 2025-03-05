City Issues Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month Proclamation

(From Blanchard Valley Center)

Jackson and his parents accepted the city proclamation from Mayor Muryn and council members designating March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

Representing BVC, Jackson is an intern through our Project LIFE program that offers life skills education, along with 10-week work rotations for young adults ages 18-25.

The Project LIFE team and Jackson’s parents have expressed the tremendous growth he has exhibited since he started.

He has gained experience in a variety of industries and we can’t wait to see where his future takes him!

As always, we appreciate the continued support from our community.

Thank you for seeing the VALUE people with developmental disabilities bring to the table.