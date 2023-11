The City of Findlay is issuing some reminders regarding leaf pick-up and the green waste site.

The city is reminding residents that leaf and limb pick-up will end on Friday, December 1st.

The city says the Green Waste Site will close for the season on Saturday, December 2nd at 4 p.m.

The city says the Green Waste Site is closed Tuesday, November 28th due to unforeseen circumstances and will reopen on Wednesday, November 29.