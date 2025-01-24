City Mission Celebrates Board Members’ Service And Leadership

(From the City Mission of Findlay)

Last night, we had the privilege of honoring two incredible board members at our Board Appreciation Night.

Their dedication, guidance, and tireless efforts have been instrumental in helping City Mission grow into a stronger and more impactful organization.

Through their leadership, we have expanded our services and resources to better support those in need across Hancock County.

Their legacy of compassion and diligence will continue to inspire our mission for years to come.

Thank you Cathy and Kevin for your service to our board and to the community we serve.

Together, we are building hope, one life at a time.