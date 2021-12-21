City Mission Giving Out Christmas Food Boxes

The City Mission of Findlay is handing out Christmas Food Boxes, turkeys and stockings for the kids this week.

The Christmas Food Boxes are free to anyone and were given away on Tuesday from 4 to 6 and will be again on Thursday at the same time.

In addition to the food boxes families can also get a turkey and kids can also get a stocking full of goodies.

The City Mission’s Miriam Ibarra says it took an army of people to make this happen and she can’t thank their supporting churches, volunteers and donors enough.

“This is all from churches and families coming together here in Hancock County that said ‘we know there’s a need out there and we’re willing to help you guys out so whatever you need’ so we just thought this would be the best way to bless our community.”